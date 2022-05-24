Mexico City.– As of this May 24, AT&T begins the deployment of the 5G network in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara, which can be accessed through a monthly rental plan.

The announcement was made from the AT&T metaverse, that is, in a Virtual Reality activity where the company brought together the media in a three-dimensional space, similar to a video game.

This activity was carried out from the AT&T Mexico headquarters in Torre Diana, Mexico City.

The purpose of the virtual presentation was to demonstrate the scope of high-speed connections with minimal latencies where people can hold meetings in real time using their avatars and communication platforms such as Meta’s Horizon Worlds.

“This is the launch of a network change that will allow us to have new things for a group of new people. With 5G we will be able to connect people that we did not know we were going to connect,” said the avatar of Ophelia Pastrana, influencer and tech savvy, connected at the event.

People who want to connect to the latest generation network will have to hire an “AT&T Arm it” plan from 9GB, whose price is 549 pesos per month, which includes free navigation in five social network apps and three streaming apps.

Additionally, customers will need a phone that supports 5G and a Trio VoLTE SIM card or higher.

Among the devices that AT&T markets with 5G, there are recently launched devices such as Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, Honor 50, iPhone 13, to name a few.

“AT&T has started the deployment of 5G in our country and for the next three years we will continue to deploy 5G networks in the main markets,” concluded Mónica Aspe, general director of AT&T Mexico.

On the other hand, the telephone company indicated that businesses will be able to take advantage of 5G through its AT&T Business program, however, it did not offer details on payment schemes.