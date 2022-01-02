The American telephony operators Verizon and AT&T this Sunday (2) rejected a request by the authorities to postpone again the entry into operation of their new 5G frequency bands, due to concerns from the airline industry.

The launch date for the 5G service, initially scheduled for December 5th, had already been pushed back once to January 5th.

But on Friday, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the head of the aviation regulator, Steve Dickson, asked the two operators for a new suspension for at most two weeks.

AT&T and Verizon declined to respond in the affirmative to this request.

“Accepting his proposal would be . . . an unprecedented and unwarranted evasion of due process,” lamented John Stankey, CEO of AT&T, and Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon, in a letter to which the AFP had access.

They believe it would also be “an irresponsible abdication of the operational control required to deploy communications networks (…) so essential to our country’s economic vitality, public safety and national interests.”

The two directors denounced the “inaction” of the aeronautical sector to study the impact of 5G on their devices, which gave rise to these last-minute requests, when they were assigned in February the 3.7-3.8 GHz frequency bands , after a bid of tens of billions of dollars.

However, the two directors pledged to continue their cooperation with the Transport secretariat “and all interested parties (…) as long as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the aviation industry commit to do the same”.

European aircraft makers Airbus and American Boeing have recently expressed their “concern” about possible interference from 5G on aircraft radio altimeters.

The two operators argue that “currently, American planes enter and leave France every day with thousands of American passengers and with the full support of the FAA”.

However, the French Civil Aviation Authority last February recommended turning off mobile devices with 5G on board, due to the risk of “signal interference”, which could cause “particularly critical errors during the instrument landing phases”.

It had also proposed limiting the power of 5G antennas located near certain airports.

