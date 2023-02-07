Accra (AFP)

Turkish reports confirmed that the Turkish rescue and emergency teams succeeded in removing Christian Atsu from under the rubble of a destroyed building, while the Portuguese newspaper “Apolla” said that the Turkish rescue forces had actually managed to find Christian Atsu, while he was alive.

The newspaper added, that Atsu was taken to hospital, due to an injury in the right foot, and suffering from difficulty breathing.

The Ghanaian international, Christian Atsu, was under the rubble as a result of the devastating earthquake that struck southeastern Turkey, northern Syria, and claimed the lives of at least 3,600 people, with the death toll expected to rise, according to what was announced by the vice-president of the Turkish club Hatayspor, in which the former Newcastle player plays professionally.

The winger, 31, joined last September from Al-Raed Saudi Arabia to Hatayspor, in which Taner Safwat holds the position of sports director.

For its part, the Ghana Football Association said on its Twitter account, hours before the player was found: “We pray for Ghana international player Christian Atsu and the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. We are continuing our efforts to communicate with officials of Hatayspor and the Turkish Football Federation due to the difficult situation.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Atsu and our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria. We remain hopeful for positive news,” he added.

For his part, Ghanaian President Nana Afoko-Addo said on Twitter, “Our prayers and hearts are with the survivors, and we pray that our Ghanaian citizen, Christian Atsu, will be found safe and sound.”

Atsu spent five seasons in Newcastle between 2016 and 2021, before moving to Saudi club Al-Raed.

“Praying for some positive news,” Newcastle wrote in a tweet.

On Sunday, hours before the earthquake, Atsu scored the winning goal for his team in the seventh minute of stoppage time from a free kick against Kasimpasa Club (1-0) in the Turkish League.

The former Portuguese and Malaga player tweeted after the match, “An important victory for the team. I am happy to score in the match.”

Atsu played his last international matches in September 2019, knowing that he participated in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, but he missed the Qatar 2022 finals.

A violent earthquake measuring 7.8 degrees struck at 4:17 a.m. Monday according to local time, according to the US Geological Survey. Its epicenter was in the Pazardik region in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaraş, “southeast”, 60 kilometers from the Syrian border.

It was followed hours later by another earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5.