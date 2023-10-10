World football is in mourning, after the Israeli club, Hapoel Tel Aviv, made it official through a statement that its former player, Lior Assulin, murdered by terrorists during his birthday celebration.

“Great sadness after many hours in which he was declared missing, it is now known that the former club player, Lior Assulin, was killed by terrorists at a party in Ra’im. “Hapoel Tel Aviv Football Club bows its head and asks to send reinforcements to Lior’s family members at this difficult time,” the club said in its statement.

אנו ליאור אסולי ן. ליאור שיחק במדי הקבוצה בין השנים 2009-2011. אנו שולחים תנחומים למשפחתו, שלא תדעו עוד צער 💔 pic.twitter.com/wCOmfAU9HZ — Hapoel Be’er Sheva (@HBS_FC) October 8, 2023

Assulin was celebrating his 43rd birthday, but after the terrorist group entered the place where it was located, it ended the life of the Israeli player, who had among his achievements an Israel Cup championship in the 2004 season.

Lior Assulin’s debut was at Maccabi Herzlya and he spent most of his career in Israel and where he retired in 2017 when he was playing for the modest Hapoel Kfar Bara.

