Omega-3: a critical analysis of the EMA report

In recent days, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has published a report on a meta-analysis study that suggests a possible link between Omega-3 fatty acids and the onset of atrial fibrillation. However, before jumping to conclusions, it is crucial to fully understand the nature of a meta-analysis and critically evaluate the claims made.

A meta-analysis is a secondary research tool that gathers data from several sources to formulate a specific conclusion. However, it is important to note that this approach may involve subjective interpretations and is often not directly applicable in clinical medical contexts, as herbochemist and scientist Paolo Pelini also claims.

Going into the merits of the Omega-3 issue, the EMA cited “authoritative” publications that suggest a link between these fatty acids and atrial fibrillation. But it is crucial to consider that there are just as many studies that support exactly the opposite. Atrial fibrillation is a common type of heart arrhythmia that affects a third of patients with risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes.

Omega-3 fatty acids are known for their beneficial effects on heart health. They possess anti-inflammatory properties that can inhibit arrhythmogenic mechanisms. Additionally, they can reduce blood triglyceride levels, without a significant impact on LDL or HDL cholesterol. These fatty acids help regulate hemoglobin, plasma troponin and potassium levels, which are important indicators of arrhythmogenic risk.

Given this context, it is clear that The EMA’s statements cannot be taken at face value. Therefore, researcher Paolo Pelini offers a contrasting opinion on this topic. He points out that atrial fibrillation (AF) is one of the most common cardiac arrhythmias, often found in patients with risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes and other cardiovascular disorders. In AF, the regular impulses that arise from the sinus node to maintain a normal heart rhythm are overwhelmed by rapid electrical discharges that are generated in the atria and adjacent pulmonary veins.

Pelini claims that Furthermore, Omega-3 directly and indirectly modulate ion channels and sympatho-vagal balance, thus contributing to the prevention of atrial fibrillation. Furthermore, they can increase hemoglobin levels and reduce the risk of hypercarbia and plasma troponin, an important marker of arrhythmias. The association between potassium levels and atrial fibrillation may also be significantly reduced by omega-3 fatty acids, contributing to their cardioprotective effects.

Pelini emphasizes that Omega-3 fatty acids directly and indirectly influence the characteristics of ion channels and the balance between the sympathetic and vagal systems, contributing to the prevention of atrial fibrillation. Furthermore, these fatty acids can increase blood hemoglobin levels, reduce hypercapnia, and lower plasma troponin levels, a potent indicator of arrhythmogenic substrate. Furthermore, the correlation between serum potassium levels and the risk of atrial fibrillation can be significantly mitigated through the intake of Omega-3 fatty acids.

In summary, the EMA’s statements raise doubts about the role of Omega-3 in atrial fibrillation, but the opinions of scientists such as Paolo Pelini demonstrate that the issue is complex and subject to different interpretations. Therefore, to avoid panic among older people and heart patients, it is essential to wait for further rigorous clinical and experimental studies that can provide definitive answers to this important controversy. Until then, Omega-3 intake recommendations should be based on an individual assessment and on consultations with medical professionals.

