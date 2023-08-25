Of Antonella Sparvoli

One in four people suffer from it at least once in their life. It is a cardiac pathology that should not be underestimated, which can be mitigated with personalized care

Atrial fibrillation is the most common of the fast arrhythmias (tachyarrhythmias) of the heart. It can be felt with palpitations, but also with shortness of breath and dizziness. One in four people is destined to have at least one episode in their life, even if only a few have to live with it. It is estimated that about 2% of the population suffers from it, the most affected are the elderly: 1 in 10 after the age of 80.

Unlike ventricular fibrillation, which can be lethal if cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers are not implemented immediately, atrial fibrillation is not life threatening, but should not be underestimated not only for the discomfort it can bring – he explains Richard Cappato, director of the Center for Clinical Arrhythmology and Electrophysiology of the Irccs MultiMedica and president of the European Society of Cardiac Arrhythmias —. But because it is responsible for about 30% of ischemic strokes. The reason is that the irregular heartbeat increases the likelihood that they will form blood clots in the heart which can then travel to the brain, blocking an artery and causing a stroke. See also Covid hospitalizations increase in Europe: will we have to face a summer wave?

Unpredictability The episode of atrial fibrillation is unpredictable and has a variable duration. The cardiac activity that generates atrial fibrillation is complex and abnormal – continues Cappato -. The impulses that start it can start from different areas of the heart, crossing it irregularly in terms of duration and path. In other arrhythmias we know how to identify the precise point of the heart from which they arise and on which to possibly intervene with targeted procedures (transcatheter ablation), in atrial fibrillation not yet. However its immediate recognition: the EKG tracing shows clearly irregular and typical activity.

The treatments It’s not easy to fix atrial fibrillation but it can be done try to mitigate it with personalized care depending on the mode of presentation. Therapy is based on prescription of antiarrhythmic drugs which may be associated with anticoagulants that aim to reduce the risk of stroke. However, these sometimes cannot be prescribed, for example if there are factors that increase the risk of bleeding.

In these patients — he explains Joseph Augello head of Electrophysiology and Cardiostimulation at the Citt Studi Clinical Institute in Milan -, a percutaneous closure of the left auricle can be performed, an operation recommended above all for those who are relatively young and have more than five years of life expectancy. In practice it is about the

ourer a device that closes the mouth of the left auricle through a femoral cathetera small space in the left atrium where about 90% of the thrombi originate which then cause the stroke: by closing the auricle, the formation of clots is prevented. See also AUORL, Spinato: "An honor to be part of the ENT Board.news"

As for the antiarrhythmics – resumes Cappato – they give relief from the crises which, in cases of particular aggression, can occur more than 10-15 times a day. The Problem That When You Stop Taking It, The Inconvenience Returns Another strategy transcatheter ablation, a minimally invasive procedure that aims to destroy the cardiac tissue responsible for triggering and maintaining the arrhythmia. The problem is that we do not know how to identify the precise point of the heart from which atrial fibrillation arises and on which to intervene – the expert points out -. For this we proceed empirically, isolating some segments where it is hypothesized that arrhythmia may “lurk”. If the prediction is correct, the pathology finds itself like a lion trapped in a cage, unable to unleash its action through the heart. But the chances of being able to “cage the lion” are very variable and more procedures may be necessary. The success rate of the first surgery around 50%, 70% after the second and 85% after the third. See also Covid today Italy, ordinary hospitalization curve rises after almost two months: Fiaso report

The prospects In the future, however, the chances of permanently resolving this arrhythmia may improve. For this to happen, it is essential to be able to identify the exact trigger point or points. To take an accurate and clear picture of the fibrillation, we are working on a very sophisticated technology, developing a chip which, inserted into the heart in a specific position, can constantly monitor heart activity for months, recording the crucial moments of the triggering of the arrhythmia, those few seconds in which fibrillation vulnerable. The hope is finally to understand where the fibrillation originates in order to carry out the ablation in a targeted way, considerably increasing its effectiveness concludes the expert.