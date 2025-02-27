The Atresmedia media corporation registered a net profit of 120.3 million euros in 2024 and a gross exploitation result (EBITDA) of 177.6 million, which represents a 2.6% higher than that registered a year earlier and the best since 2019, as reported on Thursday the company, which has raised its dividend proposal by 62%.

The profits, the group has specified, include the positive effect of the lowest company tax corresponding to the accounting of tax credits to be compensated, as a consequence of a judgment of the Constitutional Court that annulled the Royal Decree Law 3/2016. Without this effect, the net benefit of the 2023 year would have been 118.6 million euros.

The net income between January and December 2024, meanwhile, were 1,017.9 million euroswhich represents an increase of 4.8% compared to those accounted for in the previous year, when 971.4 million euros were left. The net exploitation result (EBIT), in turn, grew 3.2%, to 160.2 million euros.

However, Atresmedia will distribute a total of 153.1 million euros in dividendsspecifically, 0.68 euros per share with charge to exercise 2024, which represents an increase of 62% compared to 2023 (0.42 euros per share). Last December, the conglomerate already distributed a dividend on account of the results of 2024, at a rate of 0.21 euros gross per action in gross terms, raising the total amount to 47.3 million euros.









Therefore, it will now submit to approval at its next General Shareholders Meeting a maximum complementary dividend of 0.47 euros per share, which represents a total amount of 105.8 million euros.

Good pace on television and advertising

Regarding the audiovisual business, the Communication Corporation stressed that it reached net income from 943.7 million euros compared to the 902.8 million obtained in 2023, which represents an increase of 4.5%. In addition, Ebitda in 2024 was 160.2 million euros, 1% more.

Net advertising income in audiovisual content, in turn, grew 2.5%standing in the year at 803.4 million euros. These income, as detailed by the group, include all advertising income due to marketing spaces in the supports in which it intervenes (linear TV, TV connected, atresplayer, digital channels, ‘influencers’ marketing, own websites and third -party editorial supports).

The income of production and distribution of content, on the other hand, stood at 92.5 million euros compared to the 76.1 million of the previous year, a growth of 21.5 driven mainly for “international sales of content, income B2C and B2B of the SVOD Atresplayer platform and the cinema business”, reads in the company’s statement.

The other income, which mainly include events, licenses, editorial rights and sales of the Waynabox travel platform, arrived at the 48.4 million of euros compared to the 43.6 million of 2023, which represents a growth of 11%.

The radio business grows 7.1%

For its part, the radio business reached in 2024 net income from 82.5 million euroscompared to the 77 million euros of 2023, with a growth of 7.1%. In addition, he registered his best Ebitda since 2016, with 17.4 million euros.

Atresmedia has also highlighted that in 2024 there were “important milestones” related to Faver Labs (a ‘startup’ of digital events). Among them, it has carried out the formalization of several sales operations that, as a whole, are a divestment of approximately 3% of the capital of Faver Labs per amount of 58 million euros, with a return on the investment close to seven times the investment, and a net capital grocery store 49 million euros.

After these operations, Atresmedia’s participation in Faver Labs would be at approximately 6.9% (5.9% considering a totally diluted capital). The group has explained that the result of these operations has been counted and accused directly, together with its fiscal effect, to equity, “following the accounting criteria and the regulations of assessing the group for this type of instruments.”

Finally, the net financial position of the corporation was positive for 139.9 million euros, improving at 116.8 million compared to December 2023.