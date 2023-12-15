Atreju, this is where the name of the Fdi event comes from. The story of the fantasy character loved by Meloni

The traditional youth festival of Brothers of ItalyAtreju, which takes place this year in the gardens overlooking Castel Sant'Angelo, in Rome and which will also feature Elon Muskthe owner ofYouth Action” (National Alliance) and now from “National Youth” (FdI). But why is it called that, with such an obsolete name?

The reference is to Atreju he is a “Greenskin” child, one of the main characters of “The Neverending Story” (1979), one of the protagonists of the novel by German writer Michael Ende and then in the film version (1984) by Wolfgang Petersen, which bears the same title. He lives in a tent, like all the members of his people, and is an orphan because his parents were killed by the “Purple Buffalo” to which he dedicates himself to hunting. Atreju in the Greenskin language means “son of all” and with this name he will face his adventures in Fantasythe fictional land where the novel and film take place.

This is an unlimited territory for which there are no maps. Time also behaves strangely on Fantàsia: it flows differently depending on the places and the will of the characters. Atreju is engaged in the fight against the great enemy of this fantastic Kingdom, “nothingness” who wants to destroy Fàntasia. The other two characters are Bastiano (later called Fiordiluna) who begins the story by reading a book and the dragon Fucur who saves Atreju from the Marshes of Sadness.

Atreju cannot fail to recall another great epic saga loved by the right and in particular by Giorgia Meloni Meaning what “The Lord of the Rings” And “The Hobbit”, the two fantasy works by the British writer JRR Tolkien, of which an exhibition is underway at the National gallery in Rome organized by the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano. The right's interest in the Fantasy genre is confirmed by the fact that the Youth Front from 1977 to 1981 he organized the originals “Hobbit Camps”.

Among the founders is the political scientist Marco Tarchi and the politician Umberto Croppi. Then in the 90s of the last century there were others Hobbit Campswhich tried to replicate the originals and in which he also participated Giorgia Meloni. In these gatherings we discussed the condition of women, unemployment, youth problems, ecologism and there the Celtic cross made its first appearance which later became one of the characteristic symbols of young MSI people. The Hobbit camps were somewhat of a youthful declination of Evolian traditionalism which had its roots in magical esotericism.

As a young woman, the leader of Brothers of Italy had a blog on the Geocities provider that ran under the symbol #Italy. The underlying network was Undernet. There Melons he was only 21 years old at the time and in the blog he said he dealt with “fantasy and Irish music”, therefore Celtic. But why does the right love this type of culture? A first explanation is that among its founding values ​​there is fantasy, imagination, magic, a vision far from the materialistic one of the left. Spirit against matter, imagination against rationality, creative chaos against order.

“Man muss noch Chaos in sich haben, um einen tanzenden Stern gebären zu können”. “You still need to have chaos within yourself to generate a dancing star,” writes a philosopher very dear to the right, Friedrich Nietzsche in the preface to “Thus spoke Zarathustra”. And therefore, this is a second reason, traditionalism against innovation, cult of a “golden age” lost against the modern world according to the vision of the French philosopher Alain de Benoist who theorized one new right (“new right”) anti-modernist And nationalist also close to the conception of the Italian philosopher and painter Julius Evola.

His books have been read by generations of activists, including Giorgia Meloni. “Revolt against the modern world”, “Riding the tiger”, “Metaphysics of sex”, “Men and the ruins”, “The Cinnabar Path” are among the best known titles.

