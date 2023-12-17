Atreju, the leader of Vox Abascal clarifies: “Sanchez hung by the feet? The Sx manipulated my words”

“I mean that I I don't wish anyone, not even a corrupt person or a traitor, to be hung by their feetthis disgusts me and has always disgusted me when it has happened in history.” Thus Santiago Abascal, the leader of the Spanish far-right party Vox, referred, in his speech in Atreju, to the controversy of recent days over his declarations, in an interview with Clarin, regarding the fact that the Spanish people one day he would hanging by the feet Pedro Sanchez, words read as a reference to Piazzale Loreto. “The media and political left in Spain manipulated and distorted my words – now states the leader of the Spanish far right – to make a violent caricature and to lynch me in the public square, a manipulation that has reached all the way to Italy”. Then he expresses his thanks to Meloni: “Thanks to Giorgia for her examplesor, for his work and above all for his friendship in such difficult moments for Spain”.

“Today all European roads lead to Rome, all hopes of a change of direction in Europe lead to Rome”, he remarked, underlining the need to “return to strong ideas, to deep roots that are superior to any ideology”, to “roots, family, homeland and freedom” and counter the “enemies who are very, very powerful and who hate our civilization”. “We will never forget it”, added the leader of the Spanish far right, referring to the support of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “This is not the time to complain – he added – hope is not enough, as Elon Musk said yesterday, we are obliged to have enthusiasm, it's time to get moving”.

“In Italy you know it well and having demonstrated it, Giorgia and Fdi have demonstrated it, that the future is not writtendefeats are not inevitable and that when defeats come they are not permanent”, Abascal said again with a reference to his defeat in Spain, where the coalition between the People's Party and Vox did not obtain a majority in Parliament, opening the door to the formation of a new socialist government of Pedro Sanchez who has the majority together with Sumar's left. “This is why we know and accept these difficult moments, this difficult task”, he concluded by saying “welcome back Italian pride, Europe needed it“.

