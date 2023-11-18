Atreju, Schlein: “I’m not in the mood for a party. We will present our countermaneuver on Wednesday”

“We will present the our alternative maneuver Wednesday November 22“. With these words the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schleinto the microphones of Radio 24 announces the date of the presentation of economic proposals key of Democratic party. There countermaneuver will be focused on minimum salary at no cost, equal leave of five months and public health.

READ ALSO: No to Atreju, serious mistake by Schlein. Meloni, winning shot “Sinner style”

Then there is room for the much-discussed “no” from the Dem to the Prime Minister’s invitation Melons at the FdI ad convention Atreju: “I chose not to go to their party party because we wait for them in Parliament, for example on the minimum wage. We are always open to discussion, but they are disempowering Parliament, they are humiliating workers by even contesting the right to strike and they are destroying the Constitution, I’m not in the mood for a party party“, declared Schlein. I am the one waiting for” Giorgia Meloni “to have the courage to bring the agreement with Albania to Parliament, we are still waiting for them on the ESM”, reiterated the dem.

On the premiered Schlein then highlighted all his doubts. “A dangerous reform which undermines the powers of the State, we will never stand by this reform, a leader would decide on the life of Parliament. Let’s change the electoral law and if we want to work on the stability of the Government we have proposed constructive no-confidence”. Finally, regarding elections European and possible nominations stated that nothing has yet been decided: “We will nominate the best profiles that we have available in the party and in society”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

