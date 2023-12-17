Salvini “flirts” with Musk: the League seeks support on nuclear power, the Bridge and freedom

Yesterday Elon Musk was a guest at Atreju Of Giorgia Meloniat the FdI youth party and afterwards met the deputy prime minister and Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini. But if the meeting with Meloni was only political, the one with the leader of the League was also technical – scientific and very pragmatic: in fact, we discussed Strategic Infrastructures (formerly known as Major Works) and Energy, specifically nuclear energy which the government is trying to relaunch (a table is also open at the Ministry of the Environment). The fourth generation nuclear powerand is already ready for use while the fifth one, also fission-based, is in advanced development with nuclear power from thermonuclear fusion (without radioactive waste) as its definitive horizon, which is the process with which the Sun gives energy to the Earth.

READ ALSO: Salvini: “I want the first nuclear power plant in Milan”. But the 'No Everything'…

Nuclear, together with renewable sources, are the the only real weapons against climate change. There was also talk of super-fast Internet and naturally, in this field the main theme was that of Artificial Intelligence. In fact, the Ministry of Infrastructure (MIT) is a “ministry of doing” which constitutes, together with that of “Development”, an indispensable driving force for our country, gripped for decades in the grip of the “No Everything” who have managed to block the development of Italy. For example, the Bridge over the Strait is an infrastructure which, by directly connecting Sicily to Italy, will allow the completion of not only a transport but also a commercial axis that connects Northern Europe to Africa and vice versa. It is a way to open up to African markets, in both directions.

We remember that Musk recently bought the former Twitter which is now called X like its entire “line of products” ranging from Social Media to the electric car market with its Tesla up to space travel with SpaceX which has replaced NASA itself as a “ferry” for the International Space Station and which has as its objective to reach Mars. And if you think that all this is the fruit of the ingenuity of a private entrepreneur, you understand the impact that Musk's ideas have on global development and not just American development.

Musk is also a symbol of Transhumanism, which aims to transform society through the careful and intelligent use of advanced technology. For those interested, please refer to my book “Transhumanism. A philosophy for the Man of the 21st century” (Armando editore). Returning to yesterday's meeting, Musk and Salvini also spoke about the next European elections: “For the first time, in the next European elections we can change the political line of Brussels” which will be followed, for Musk, also by the American ones where he is aligned on positions clearly conservative. Just think that once it acquired the former Twitter it unblocked Donald Trump's profile, after the pro-dem woke line of the previous owners had blocked it.

Subscribe to the newsletter

