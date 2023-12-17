FdI, Meloni attacks Schlein: “There's no point in insulting, you lack the courageor” . VIDEO

Few hours of sleep under her belt, slightly hoarse voice, white shirt and black trousers: the prime minister Giorgia Meloni she took to the stage of Atreju to close the event FdI, which began on Thursday 14 December in Rome. In his speech many themes were touched upon: from the attacks of Left at the growth economy of the country, from minimum salary at the youth violencesince the relaunch of Caivano to the importance of justice, from “friendship” with Albania to the new pact on migrants. On the first point Meloni did not mince his words, addressing the secretary directly Democratic party: “Dear Elly, you can also decide not to participate but there is no need to insult all those who have decided to participate, just because they have demonstrated courage which you obviously lack.” “If whoever took the Basic income for working illegally when he could have done so, he hates me, it doesn't matter. I don't intend to buy people's consent. That is a privilege that I leave to other political forces,” she added.

Melons in Atreju: “Superbonus drama, it costs as much as all healthcare”

Then space for the economy. “We did one Budget law expansionary despite an inherited dramatic situation of public finances especially for the Super bonus, with someone who was campaigning by saying that it was possible to renovate the house for free: that free of charge left us with a hole of 140 billion, how much the State spends on all healthcare in a year“. On this last point, “they ask us for money” have been used to renovate less than 4% of Italian real estate, mainly second homes, prestigious homes, even six castles, leaving each Italian with a debt of 2 thousand euros” , Meloni remarked.

Meloni against Ferragni on the Balocco case. VIDEO

Meloni's lunge was then clear Chiara Ferragni (which is not directly mentioned) on the story of designer panettone with her logo: “Infuencers are not those who make tons of money by putting on clothes or bags or promoting expensive panettoni making people believe that charity will be done, but whose price will only serve to pay millionaires' fees”, said the prime minister. “The true modelHe insisted, it belongs to those who engineer and produce that Italian excellencewhich is successful because we are better, we know how to do it better, and we must teach young people that creating those products is more extraordinary than creating them than learning to show them”.

Surrogate motherhood, Meloni: “Children cannot be bought”

Tribute to Silvio Berlusconi for having united the centre-right thirty years ago. Right-wing pride (“We will take Italy to the top step of the podium”), a return to the origins for a party born just over ten years ago which was “given up for dead” and is now the leading force in the country with numbers in the polls superior to the 2022 policies. Thanks to government allies (but without emphasis). Enthusiastically claiming the excellent data on the job market and indirect attack on the 5 Star Movement which gave away money to those who didn't want to work with the citizen's income. A slap in the face of Elly Schlein's lack of courage as she runs away from the confrontation.

Meloni opened a parenthesis on violence, justice and surrogate motherhood. Starting from the Caivano model, he declared that the government wants to “give a clear signal: in Italy there must no longer be free zones, in which the State retreats or disappears. In Caivano we want to demonstrate that things can change, that it is not true that it's all already written and that the only option is to give up and submit to the Camorra because no one will help you anyway.” “We brought the State back to Caivanothe institutions, the police forces to tell the criminals that with us in government it is not convenient for you to challenge the State, because we will respond blow for blow, we will not be intimidated”, he underlined. “What we want to do in Caivano is to transform it into a model to then be exported to all the other Caivanos in Italy: it's not an easy undertaking, but I don't think we were chosen to take care of the easy things, I think we have to put our face to the challenges that others considered impossible”, he concluded While on the second point he reiterated that “children are not an objectthey are not bought or sold. Motherhood is not a business. This is why I am proud that thanks to our parliamentarians, surrogacy will soon become a universal crime.”

Migrants, Meloni: “I know we expected more, ready to pay the price but no shortcuts”

Wide discussion also on migrant theme. “I know that the results are not what we expected, it is the most complex phenomenon I have had to manage. But the truth is that I don't care about shortcutsI am also ready to pay a price in terms of consensus to give a definitive solution”, said Meloni. While on the reform of the premiership “all those who have bivouacked on political weakness will be unleashed: they dream of using the confirmatory referendum against me, 'it will do like Renzi', but you see the referendum is not on me, I am the present the referendum is on the future of this nation “. Finally, to those who “hope” for the early fall of the government, Meloni clarified that “only Italians can decide when enough must be said. As long as the Italians are at my side there is no way to get rid of me.” But “I am much more resistant than my enemies expect. I have never run away in my life and I don't intend to now. Thank you for this breath of fresh air and this load of energy”, warned the Prime Minister.

Subscribe to the newsletter

