LThe improvisation by Andrea Giambruno, former partner of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, marks the second day of Atreju, which had two of the most heartfelt themes of the moment on its programme. First, justice and its reform, in a panel where the minister Carlo Nordio spoke, who had an interlocutor in Matteo Renzi who was often online (“you are a gentleman”, the former prime minister told the Keeper of the Seals). And then also focus on the theme of the premiershipwhere the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, the minister Elisabetta Casellati who signed the constitutional reform bill and the former president of the Chamber, Luciano Violante, participated.

Violante thanks for the invitation, underlining the importance of dialogue, not giving up on rejecting the bill: “For my part there is a profound and respectful disagreement, both for what is missing and for what is there. No country world has this system.” There Toll boothsmother of the bill lists the advantages for the stability of the system, ensuring that it is a text “of mediation with the opposition and unions” on which it further says “that the direct election of the prime minister certainly cannot be changed”.

Harder instead Ignazio La Russa who receives applause when he says that there are those who don't want to change anything, to leave things unchanged “those who had power without winning the elections want it”, almost regretting not having done it alone, perhaps with the direct election of the leader of the State, as per the centre-right programme. “Thinking that you have the votes of two-thirds of parliamentarians to approve the reform is a vain hope”, says the second-largest state official.

La Russa's words are echoed by the two hours of silence of Giambruno, who is also seen at the debates and is always serious, smiling only when someone tells the former dem minister Cesare Damiano, among the speakers at the table on work, that they have called because “a leftist was needed”.

Giambruno's was a surprise for everyone: first he appears behind Arianna Meloni dispensing a hand kiss towards the prime minister's sister caught unexpectedly, in a meeting which he later said was “unexpected but which pleased me, he always comes to Atreju and is the father of my niece”. Giambruno, on the other hand, doesn't say a word to him from the journalists who mark him closely, it's better for passers-by who ask him for a selfie in which he hints at a smile.