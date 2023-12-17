Bertinotti attacks Elon Musk: “Reactionary: something indecent”

Yesterday, as is known, there was the participation of the South African and now naturalized American technologist and entrepreneur, Elon Musk at the party Atreju organized by FdI. An event that had international resonance. The tycoon then had a fruitful meeting with the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini with whom he discussed technological development, strategic infrastructures and nuclear energy. In the evening, however, criticism could not be raised, which in our country is never lacking for those who want to “do” and not just talk.

So yesterday at “Other words”, program hosted on La7 by Massimo Gramellini, Fausto Bertinotti he went wild. It's been some time since the Conte Rosso (“Che te servi Fa'?”) has returned to the fray despite his age and is presumably making propaganda for the European Championships. The topic of the debate was ad dialogue Atreju with “hostile forces” to the left-wing barricade. Subcomandante Fausto has thus ruled who can be spoken to and who cannot, according to his unquestionable judgment and delivery of a blue sticker, sorry red.

“On Vox I completely agree, with Musk we can instead speak on the condition of considering him an adversary (dismay in the room, ed.). This thing for which one relies on one of the largest billionaires in the world, with a firepower capable of conceiving going to Mars and settling there in place of the largest states in the world, this authoritarian power (sic ) focused on wealth, why should we entrust the message of politics to him?”.

Not contentedly he quotes a book whose fundamental chapter is: “Billionaires shouldn't exist”. “What are you doing? – continues Bertinotti – “you not only call the billionaire but ask him what we should do, that is, have children. This gentleman is saying something reactionary (but wasn't having children once upon a time precisely for proletarians? Ed.) so as not to mix with others, that is, something indecent, (applause in the room, ed.) and he says it without any respect for procreation as if the problem of equality between men and women didn't exist (i.e. should boys have children too? Ed.). You super-rich, hyper-billionaire, don't come to give me advice. I'm the one who should give some advice to you as well as to those four or five who together with you rule the world (applause again, ed.)”.

Apart from the speech he could have made directly Karl Marx, except for the passage on the proletarians who evidently no longer like the left (and we have noticed this), the former leader of Rifondazione remains the fact of coherence or at least the heterogeneity of the goals. Nineteenth-century, Luddite, out-of-this-world speeches, which have historically (therefore factually and objectively) produced only poverty, misery and dictatorship, made by someone who is famous precisely for his bizarre friendship with billionaires and who loves very expensive cashmere garments that do not they are actually the clothes worn by the workers, which he says only in words to defend.

He is the one who represents the radical-chic and salon left of Capalbio and similar, he mocks Elon Musk, Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini for inviting a “hyper-billionaire”? But where is the coherence of this man, who is also dangerously refined in his speech and with a soft R that would make Gianni Agnelli pale? This is the usual salon left, the one that for example in Rome wins only in the historic center and in the rich neighborhoods while losing for decades in the degraded suburbs. Bertinotti represents the prototype of the Tartinara and Ztiellara politics that destroyed the left, just think of the abolition of article 18 of the Workers' Statute desired by the then secretary of the Democratic Party Matteo Renzi. Yesterday's talk about Musk was a rhetorical speech and cheeky and thank goodness that the host Gramellini intervened drastically when the subcomandante Fausto had begun a very dangerous approach to the ideas of Toni Negri, the “bad master” who appeared yesterday. Realizing the looming troubles, the Red Count engaged in a very rapid reverse step which was missed Tomas Milian in “The Hunchback's Gang” and declared that he always speaks as a “non-violent”.

