Like every week, the billboard of Peruvian cinemas is renewed. “Atrapada” arrives on December 8, thriller that promises to keep the viewer on the edge of his seat. Directed by DJ Caruso and written by Melanie Toast, the film stars Rainey Qualley, Jake Horowitz, Luciana VanDette, and Vincent Gallo.

“Shut in”, in its original language, tells the story of Jessica Nash, a young mother of two little ones, who is fixing the closet in her mother’s house, since she will soon put it up for sale. Accidentally, she gets stuck in one of her rooms and asks her daughter to help her. Rob, her ex-boyfriend, appears on the scene with her friend Sammy of hers and they try to get her out of it, but the latter has a better idea: to lock her up. Desperate, she remembers that her ex-partner’s partner has been imprisoned for sexual abuse, so she will do everything possible to rescue her little ones.