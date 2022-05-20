The Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP), which manages the men’s professional tennis circuit, announced on Friday that it will not distribute any points during the upcoming Wimbledon tournament if Russian and Belarusian players continue to be excluded from it due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The ATP statement

“The possibility for players of any nationality to participate in tournaments based on merit and without discrimination is fundamental to our Tour. Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP ranking system. It is also inconsistent with our classification agreement. Absent a change in circumstances, it is with great regret and reluctance that we see no other option but to remove the points from the Wimbledon ATP Rankings for 2022,” the ATP statement begins.

“Our rules and agreements exist to protect the rights of players as a whole. Unilateral decisions of this nature, if not addressed, set a damaging precedent for the rest of the Tour. Discrimination for individual tournaments is simply not feasible in a Tour that operates in more than 30 countries,” he continues.

“We highly value our long-standing relationships with Wimbledon and the LTA and do not underestimate the difficult choices we face in responding to recent UK government guidance. However, we note that this was informal guidance, not a mandate, offered an alternative option that would have left the decision in the hands of individual players competing as neutral athletes through a signed declaration,” it is mentioned.

“Our internal discussions with the affected players have, in fact, led us to conclude that this would have been a more palatable option for the Tour. We remain hopeful that further discussions with Wimbledon will lead to an outcome acceptable to all concerned.” Overall, we believe this matter again highlights the need for a united governance structure across professional tennis so that decisions of this nature can be made jointly.”

“Our condemnation of the devastating Russian invasion of Ukraine remains unequivocal. Immediate steps were taken to suspend the ATP Tour event in Moscow and have Russian and Belarusian athletes compete under neutral flags on the Tour. In parallel, we have continued our humanitarian support to Ukraine, together with the other governing bodies of tennis, as well as providing direct financial assistance to many affected players,” he concludes.

