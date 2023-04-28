Genoa – Matteo Arnaldi continues his run in Madrid. The 22-year-old from Sanremo, number 105 in the world (who from Monday will land among the top 100 of the ATP ranking for the first time), he took off the whim of beating a top ten.

The blue, coming from the qualifiers, defeated the Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 6-4, number 4 in the international rankings and 3 in the seeding, and he made it to the third round of the “Mutua Madrid Open”, the fourth Masters 1000 of the season, with prize money of 7,705,780 euros, which is taking place on the clay of the “Caja Magica” in the Spanish capital (combined with a WTA 1000). For Arnaldi today 35 winners. In the third round, the blue will find the Spaniard Jaume Munar, 88 in the ATP ranking, on the other side of the net.