All quarterfinals are played today, Friday August 11, at the Masters 1000 in Toronto. Spotlights on Jannik Sinner who will return to the field during the Italian night to face the French Gael Monfils. On the horizon there is the possible semifinal with the n. 1 in the world, Carlos Alcaraz who, after the thrilling victory against Hubert Hurkacz, will find the American Tommy Paul on the other side of the net. Canadian Friday will be opened by the challenges of the lower part of the board with Davidovich Fokina-McDonald and De Minaur-Medvedev.

Today’s program

Center Court:

18.30: Davidovich Fokina-McDonald

to follow: De Minaur-Medvedev

not before 1: Alcaraz-Paul

to follow: Monfils-Sinner

Live TV on Sky Sport Summer and Sky Sport Tennis, while the live streaming can be followed on Sky Go, Now and Tennis TV.