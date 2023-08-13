Jannik Sinner in the final at the ATP Mastees 1000 tournament in Toronto 2023. In the semifinals, the Italian number 8 seeded beats the American Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-4 in 1h56′. In the challenge for the title, the 21-year-old from South Tyrol will face the Australian Alex de Minaur, who beats the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich Fokina by 6-1, 6-3 in 1h17′ in the semifinal.

Sinner, in his third final in a Masters 1000 after the two failed assaults on the title in Miami, is hunting for the eighth title of his career. The blue hits the second victory in 3 challenges with Paul, winning the match characterized by long, intense exchanges. The service is not a determining factor in the first set: the breaks follow one another and the decisive one is the fifth overall, which Sinner scores by closing the set. The Italian takes advantage of the positive moment and puts the arrow at the start of the second set, escaping to 3-1 after the physical problems accused by Paul, forced to ask for a medical timeout due to back problems. Sinner cancels 5 break points in the following 3 innings, including the one canceled at 4-2 in an endless exchange of 46 shots, but he never manages to get the ball rolling with the serve: Paul goes back up to 4-5 before giving up and delivering to ‘blue access to the final, with the possibility of climbing to sixth place in the ATP ranking in case of victory.

“It’s always a privilege to play on this course and have a great match against an incredible opponent. I’m just trying to deal with every obstacle that comes up: a 46-shot rally, a break when you serve for the match, the need to find a solution to win… I’m happy with the way I reacted to every situation on the pitch. Tommy played a great match, I’m in the final and I’m happy: I hope I play good tennis”, the blue said after the success. Against de Minaur, the blue has won all 4 matches played so far. “Pressure is something beautiful: when you feel pressure, it’s positive. It’s a privilege to feel it, it doesn’t happen to all players. Alex – he says referring to his next opponent – is an incredible player, he’s demonstrating it in this tournament and he done a week ago with the final in Los Cabos. We hope to see great tennis.”