ATP Tokyo, Berrettini beats Botic of the Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4 and passes to the second round. Mariano Navarone eliminates Luciano Darderi

Matthew Berrettini debuts with a victory at theATP 500 Tokyo. The meeting with Botic of the Zandschulpnumber 67 in the ATP rankings, started with an hour delay due to the rain but it started well for the Italian tennis player with a 5-1 thanks to three consecutive breaks. The Dutchman’s comeback stopped at 30-30 in the eighth game with two aces that gave the partial to Caps. The match then ends with the partial scores of 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and a half of play. The 28-year-old Roman, who has scored three victories in a row in Davis Cup with theItalywill face one of the American in the second round Taylor Fritznumber 7 in the ATP rankings and considered the favourite. and the French Arthur Fils (n.24 ATP).

Luciano Darderi Instead he was eliminated with a double 6-4 by the Argentine Mariano Navaronewho precedes him in the ATP rankings at 40th place. The South American athlete cancels 8 of the 9 break points conceded to the Italian and imposes himself on his opponent after 45 minutes of play. Navarona therefore wins the fourth direct confrontation out of seven in the last 12 months. Darderi will then return to the court next week at Shanghai Masters 1000.