Jannik Sinner, after arithmetic qualification for the ATP Finals, comes from behind to beat the Argentine Sebastian Baez with a score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 and flies to the round of 16 of the ATP in Shanghai. The South Tyrolean prevailed in 2 hours of play by winning the last two sets after having conceded the advantage of the n.29 in the ATP ranking. Now Sinner will face the twenty-year-old USA Ben Shelton, n.20 ATP, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Baez “played well in the first set, in the second I tried to be aggressive and when you start with a break lead it’s easier. I’m proud of how I managed the situation, it was a difficult match”, Sinner’s words. “It will be the first time against Shelton, we haven’t even trained together. I hope it will be a good match.”