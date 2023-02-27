After premature exits in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro, Lorenzo will be the No. 1 seed in Chile

Musetti, take a hit. The away match on clay in South America so far has gone badly: defeat in the second round in Buenos Aires, even in the first round in Rio de Janeiro. In both tournaments, Lorenzo was the number 3 seed: more was expected of him. He also expected it himself, who chose red to bring home points and instead, until now, has remained empty-handed. The last attempt will be in Santiago, to then go to Indian Wells for the first Masters 1000 of the season: Musetti seeks redemption in Chile.

Can Musetti win in Santiago? — Simone Tartarini’s pupil will be the No. 1 seed in Santiago and the only player in the top 30 in the world. He will have all the pressure on him and he will have to be good at managing it: not obvious. On the one hand we must therefore consider the non-performance in the last two tournaments (and in general a complicated start to the season), on the other hand the fact that clay is Musetti’s favorite surface anyway. On clay he won the first tournament of his career, last year in Hamburg against Carlos Alcaraz. If he’s fine, he can express his best. For several betting sites he is the main favorite to win the final: the odds are 7.50 for Better and Sisal, but also 6.00 for Betfair. See also Gavi and the funny anecdote of the untied shoelaces

The main rivals — But Musetti does not detach the others in the ranking before the start of the tournament. Also because, net of the standings, Lorenzo’s main opponents will be specialists on clay. The first seeds after Lorenzo will be Argentine players who grew up in these conditions: Francisco Cerundolo, Sebastian Baez and Diego Schwartzman. Watch out for Baez, according to what the bookmakers tell us: the victory of the tournament is given at 7.50 by Sisal, 6.50 by Better (lower than that of Musetti) and Betfair. The podium of the favorites is completed by Nicolas Jarry, who beat Musetti in Rio and reached the semifinals (ko with Alcaraz): his victory is given at 7.50 by Better, Betfair and Sisal. While there are few chances, according to the bookies, for Fabio Fognini: 31.00 for Better, 25.00 for Sisal, 23.00 for Betfair.

