Atp Rome, Sinner vs Fognini “derby”: Trentino wins

Fabio Fognini fight but to win it is Jannik Sinner. The Italian derby in the second round of the “Internationals of Italy“, fifth Masters 1000 season with a prize pool of 5,415,410 euros, in progress on the red clay of Foro Italico in Rome, he rewards the 20-year-old from Sesto Pusteria: 6-2 3-6, 6-3 after 2h03 ‘of play the score in favor of the South Tyrolean, who was facing the most experienced compatriot for the first time in his career.

Fogniniwhich at the beginning he had defeated Thiemin the first set he can’t keep up with the pace of Sinner, try to keep up with him by taking some risks but the world number 13 is in absolute control. In the second set, net of a beaten racket after a counterbreak suffered, the 34-year-old from Arma di Taggia changes gear and this time is Sinner gasping, unable to respond to the blows of his rival.

So we go to the third one, immediately directed towards Sinner who did not let the opportunity pass. On the way to Sinnerin the second round, the Serbian Filip Krajinovicwho yesterday eliminated the Russian by surprise Andrey Rublev: between the two only one precedent, on Sofia’s fast last year, with the success of the blue in the semifinals. Other 2nd Round results: Giron (Use) b. Schwartzman (Arg, 12) 6-1 7-6 (4) Brooksby (Use) b. Goffin (Bel) 6-0 7-6 (1).

Sinner happy: “In the end it counts to win”

“It was a very difficult match, the crowd was fantastic. It is very nice to play here in Rome, I hope to go further.” She stated it Jannik Sinner to the microphones of Sky after the second round victory of the Internationals against Fabio Fognini.

“Fabio gave me a great hand last year in Davis Cup, we got close, we talked several times. On the pitch we have seen that we give 100%, in the end what counts is winning, I’m happy, I wish him the best because he is a special player, he does things that not many are able to do “.

