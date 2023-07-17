After the Wimbledon triumph Carlos Alcaraz remains number one in the world, certified by having defeated what until yesterday everyone considered the best, that is Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard begins his twenty-eighth week as leader of the ATP rankings with 9675 points, against the 8795 of the Serbian and 6520 Daniil Medvedev, author of an excellent Wimbledon, who completes the podium. The phenomenal twenty-year-old from Murcia, among other things, is also the first to detach the ticket for the Finals in Turin: predictable, let’s say. The other positions remained unchanged, with Ruud (fourth) and Tsitsipas (fifth), now quite detached, and with Rune only 25 points behind the Greek. Seventh Rublev. The best blue, Jannik Sinner, semifinalist at the Championships, is confirmed eighth. However, the South Tyrolean overtook Rublev and Rune in the Race, climbing to fifth place, on equal points with the fourth, Tsitsipas: in view of the Turin Finals, the margin on ninth, Fritz, is now 1090 points (3175 to 2085).