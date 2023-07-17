The other positions in the standings are almost unchanged. Sinner confirms himself eighth and remains in the running to hit the Finals
After the Wimbledon triumph Carlos Alcaraz remains number one in the world, certified by having defeated what until yesterday everyone considered the best, that is Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard begins his twenty-eighth week as leader of the ATP rankings with 9675 points, against the 8795 of the Serbian and 6520 Daniil Medvedev, author of an excellent Wimbledon, who completes the podium. The phenomenal twenty-year-old from Murcia, among other things, is also the first to detach the ticket for the Finals in Turin: predictable, let’s say. The other positions remained unchanged, with Ruud (fourth) and Tsitsipas (fifth), now quite detached, and with Rune only 25 points behind the Greek. Seventh Rublev. The best blue, Jannik Sinner, semifinalist at the Championships, is confirmed eighth. However, the South Tyrolean overtook Rublev and Rune in the Race, climbing to fifth place, on equal points with the fourth, Tsitsipas: in view of the Turin Finals, the margin on ninth, Fritz, is now 1090 points (3175 to 2085).
blue goals
—
The blue, therefore, except for disasters in the second half of 2023, has a really good chance of hitting the seasonal goal. Strong growth Christopher Eubanks, one of the protagonists of Wimbledon (31; + 12) and Roman Safiullin (43; + 49), who went to the quarterfinals, as well as Daniel Galan (56; + 29), stopped in the second round. As far as the other Italians are concerned, Lorenzo Musetti is sixteenth, while Matteo Berrettini (32; +6) goes up again, who reached the round of 16 and was defeated by the winner Alcaraz. The hundred also include Lorenzo Sonego (42, unchanged), Matteo Arnaldi (75; +5) and Marco Cecchinato (95; -6). Behind Giulio Zeppieri (117; + 8 with the final in the Challenger of Karlsruhe), Fabio Fognini (128; – 7) and Andrea Vavassori (133; – 5), Franco Agamenone shines, who, thanks to the title in the Challenger of Braunschweig, goes up thirty-two steps becoming n. 143.
#Atp #ranking #Alcaraz #defends #number #Djokovic #Medvedev
Leave a Reply