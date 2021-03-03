That glorious 2016, the best year of his career in which he added his second title, became number 33 in the world and shouted champion in the Davis Cup, is a distant memory for Federico Delbonis, who continues to fight to regain regularity and find your best level again. It won’t in the Buenos Aires ATP, because this Thursday he fell 7-6 (7-1) and 6-3 against the Serbian Laslo djere, seventh favorite, and said goodbye to the contest in the round of 16.

The Azulean, 86th in the ranking, fought in the first set against an opponent who felt very uncomfortable with the strong wind blowing at BALTC. However, he was able to realize just one of the eight breakthrough chances he had. The Serbian withstood the pressure of the Argentine and managed to take the definition to the tie break, in which he won with ease.

Djere, 30th in the world, also started the second set with a lead and quickly went ahead 4-1. Delbonis raised the level a little and had opportunities to regain the service, but, a little due to the European’s merit, another due to his own mistakes, he could not take advantage of them and ended up saying goodbye. The Serbian will now face his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic.

Federico Delbonis at the ATP in Buenos Aires. Photo Press Argentina Open

It is the third consecutive season that he has left BALTC without being able to overcome the second round. In 2019 he lost in the debut against the Spanish Jaume munar and last year, in the second round against Diego Schwartzman. In 2018, he had signed his best historical performance in the tournament when he reached the semis, where he was eliminated by the Slovenian Aljaz Bedene.

Delbonis has not had two consecutive victories in a major circuit tournament for five months. The last time he did it was in October, in Sardinia, in Sardinia, where he lost in the quarterfinals with the Serbian Danilo Petkovic.

After that contest, he fell in the debut in the ATP 250 of Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) and of the Masters 1,000 in Paris (after overcoming the qualy) last year, and in one of the tournaments that were played in Melbourne in the previous of the Australian Open. He dropped out of the first Grand Slam of the year with a back injury; last week he lost in his second presentation in Córdoba and repeated that last performance in Buenos Aires.

Despite his irregularity, he avoided losing too much ranking thanks to the ranking freeze since last year due to the health crisis and good performances at the challenger level, with nine finals and four titles between 2017 and 2019. And he continues to fight to return to his best level .

This Thursday the eighth duels will be completed, with the debut of Schwartzman, world number nine and top favorite. The Small, who wants to conquer his first title on Argentine soil, will take to the field not before 20 o’clock to close the day against the Slovak Lukas klein, from the classification.

The other Argentine who will go through the quarters will be Francisco Cerúndolo, who also got into the main draw by overcoming qualifying and will collide in the second round -around 15- with the French Benoit paire, third seed.

In the first match of the day, from 1:00 p.m., the Spanish will be measured Pablo Andújar (6th) and the Italian Gianluca Mager; and not before 18, the American Frances Tiafoe (8th) and Jaume Munar, also from Spain.

Look also

