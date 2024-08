Jannik Sinner advances to the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 tournament in Montreal (hard court, prize money $6,795,555). The Italian, world number 1 and first seed, defeats the Chilean Alejandro Tabilo, number 21 in the ATP ranking and 15 in the seeding, with a score of 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 21 minutes. Sinner will challenge the Russian Andrey Rublev, number 8 ATP and 5 in the draw, in the quarterfinals.