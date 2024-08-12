After a long rain interruption, the Russian defeated the Italian in two sets with a score of 6-4, 6-2.

A super Andrey Rublev defeats Matteo Arnaldi and flies to the final of the ATP Montreal. The Russian resisted a prolonged interruption due to rain and defeated the Italian in two sets with the score of 6-4, 6-2.

Rain delayed play for nearly two hours at 6-4, 1-1. Once back on court, Rublev won five of the final six games of the match. “It was worth the wait. I’m happy to be in my first Canadian final,” Rublev said after the match.

In the other semifinal, Alexei Popyrin ended Sebastian Korda’s eight-match winning streak and booked his place in the final with a 7-6 (7-0), 6-3 victory.