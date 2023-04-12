Lorenzo Sonego saves 4 match points in the tenth game of the third set and advances to the second round of the Atp Masters 1000 tournament in Montecarlo (clay, prize money 5,779,335 euros). The blue, number 45 in the world and in the draw thanks to a wild-card, surpasses the French Ugo Humbert, number 79 in the ATP ranking and coming from the qualifiers, with a score of 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 after two hours and 57 minutes. Sonego will face Russian Daniil Medvedev, world number 4 and third seed.

Lorenzo Musetti also advances: beaten 7-6 (7-1), 6-0 the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic. Luca Nardi is already waiting for him in the second round for the Italian derby in Monaco.