Jannik Sinner defeated in the semifinals at the ATP Masters 1000 in Montecarlo 2023. The blue, seeded number 7, was defeated in three sets in a comeback by the Danish Holger Rune, number 6 of the draw, who prevailed with a score of 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 in two hours and 45 minutes and who will face the Russian Andrei Rublev in the final. The first set for the South Tyrolean went smoothly with a clear 6-1. At the beginning of the second set, however, the blue went down 3-0 before the forced stop due to rain.

Rune escaped until 5-3 before being joined by the number 1 of Italy who placed the break for 5-5. Down 5-6, Sinner got stuck losing service and set. Similar script in the third and decisive part. Down 5-6, in a fraction dominated by services, Sinner suffered the decisive break at 5-6, giving the Dane the win.