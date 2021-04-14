The 11-time Monte Carlo champion Rafael Nadal was back in action today after almost two months, beating Federico Delbonis 6-1, 6-2 in an hour and 20 minutes to advance into the third round. It was Nadal’s 390th Masters 1000 triumph and the 72nd from 77 Monte Carlo encounters, seeking the 36th Masters 1000 title at his beloved event.

Rafa lost serve once and stole the rival’s serve five times to control the pace and bring the victory home. Delbonis played a bit better in set number two, but it wasn’t enough for a more positive result. For the fifth time in their five encounters, Nadal won a set against Delbonis 6-1, dominating both serve and return in the opener to ensure it in 30 minutes.

Rafa took 26 out of 39 points, giving away five points behind the initial shot and securing two breaks for a massive lead. The Majorcan had ten winners and four unforced errors, leaving the Argentine on two winners and 11 mistakes.