YOU LOVE ME. He continues Jannik Sinner's run in the ATP tournament in Miami. The number 3 in the world and 2 in the seeding prevailed in the round of 16 against the Australian Christopher O'Connell with a score of 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 51 minutes and in the quarter-finals, for the fourth consecutive time, he will face the Czech Tomas Machac who got the better of the other Italian Matteo Arnaldi.

Sinner doesn't start well and immediately suffers a break in the first game which forces him to chase for three quarters of an hour in the first set with the Australian canceling a break point in the fourth game at 3-1 and two more in the sixth at 4- 2, but the South Tyrolean grows in intensity and conviction and reaches 4-4 by counter-breaking his opponent.

The South Tyrolean then holds serve and leads 5-4 to close the set again with a break for 6-4 in 58' minutes. In the second set the blue starts strong, goes 2-0 and after a suspension due to rain starts again with the Australian struggling and conceding until 4-1. Sinner doesn't miss a shot and goes up 5-2, the Australian cancels a match point after committing the first double fault of the match and goes up 5-3 but Sinner serves to close the game 6-3.

ATP Miami, Arnaldi stops in the round of 16: the Azzurri loses to Machac March 26, 2024

The match between Sinner and O'Connell was interrupted for several minutes to allow treatment for a spectator who had probably fainted due to the heat. It was the number 3 in the world who stopped the match in the round of 16 of the ATP in Miami with a score of 6-4, 2-0 for the South Tyrolean, who immediately ran to get water and ice in his fridge, passing it to the public for a human chain aimed at helping the person who felt ill in the stands. After about ten minutes we went back to playing. Sinner had been the protagonist in a circumstance similar to the previous ATP finals in Turin: a person had felt ill in the stands and the Italian, on the pitch against Rune, had rushed to the applause of the public.