You love me – Carlos Alcaraz against Jannik Sinner. The world number 1 gains access to the semifinals of the Master 1000 tournament in Miami thanks to the success in straight sets over the American Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard prevailed with a score of 6-4, 6-2. And now he will have to face the South Tyrolean tennis player, just as happened two weeks ago in Indian Wells. On that occasion it was Alcaraz who won 7-6, 6-3.

In Miami a Russian in the final

There will certainly be a Russian finalist in Miami. Karen Khachanov, number 16 in the ATP rankings, in fact beat Argentine Francisco Cerundolo (31st Atp) 6-3, 6-2 and will face compatriot Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals.