A Lorenzo Musetti in great form flies to the round of 16 of the Masters 1000 in Miami. The Tuscan beat the American Ben Shelton 6-4 7-6(5) and now Carlos Alcaraz is already waiting for him, who defeated the French Gael Monfils 6-2 6-4. Musetti's victory brings the score to three, iTogether with Sinner and Arnaldi, the Italians on the field todayTuesday 26 March 2024, something that had never happened on hard court.

“It's the best match of the last few months, I feel like I did everything well and found the real Lorenzo on the pitch, in terms of maturity, choices, physicality”, said Musetti. “I felt good and I tackled a player whose characteristics are perhaps the prototype of a player that I don't like. I enjoyed it, I made a few free throws, a few wrong choices. I had fun.”

What time do Musetti, Arnaldi and Sinner play

All the round of 16 matches will be played today. The one between Alcaraz and Musetti will be the third meeting scheduled on the main field, not before 8.30 pm Italian time.

The program will open Matteo Arnaldi who will face Tomas Macha at 4pm Italian timec, deliberately aiming to reach the first quarter-final in a Masters 1000. Jannik Sinner he will instead play against the insidious Christopher O'Connell the third match on the Grandstand, in principle not before 8pm.

The matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sport Tennis and will be visible in live streaming on Sky Go, Now and Tennis TV.