We're playing there tonight final of the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami between

Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov. The 22 year old Italian, number 2 seed and third player in the world will challenge the Bulgarian born in 1991 who is chasing his tenth title, the second this year after the one he won in Brisbane.

Previous

With Sinner, Dimitrov achieved victories in three head-to-head comparisons. The Bulgarian imposed himself in 2020 on the clay of Rome. Then he lost last year on two occasions: first on the hard court in Miami, then on the indoor synthetic court in Beijing.

Sinner

Jannik Sinner overwhelmed Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-2 in 1h10' in the semi-final. The Italian – who will become number 2 in the world if he wins the title in Miami – dominated the Russian, the third player on the draw, in a match without history. Compared to the Australian Open final won in January in the fifth set after an extraordinary comeback, this time Sinner dictated the law from start to finish.

Dimitrov

The Bulgarian, seeded number 11, defeated the German Alex Zverev, number 4 in the draw, 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4 in the semifinals. For the 32-year-old, a result of absolute prestige which is worth the return to the top 10 of the next ranking after an absence of 260 weeks, a record. Dimitrov is experiencing a second youth in Miami: after the clear success in the quarter-finals against the Spaniard Carlo Alcaraz, here is confirmation in the semi-final against Zverev in a very tight match.

Quotes

Despite Dimitrov's moment of grace, bookies see Jannik's success as low, offered between 1.24 and 1.27 on Snai and Planetwin365. Dimitrov's second Masters 1000 trophy, after the triumph in Cincinnati in 2017, is played at 4 on William Hill. Fans are also predicting the Italian's victory. According to data collected by Planetwin365, on the eve of the tournament 27% of Italians had chosen Jannik as champion: a percentage destined to rise, considering that 71% had chosen Alcaraz, who was then eliminated by Dimitrov.

As for tomorrow's set betting, 2-0 for Sinner is the most credible hypothesis at 1.73, while the victory in three sets for the South Tyrolean is worth 3.85; it goes up to 7 and 7.50 for Dimitrov's 2-0 and 2-1.

Where to see it, time

The match will be broadcast live on TV from 9.00pm on Sky on the Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Tennis channels and in streaming on Sky Go and NOW.