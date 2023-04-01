Jannik Sinner in the final at the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami 2023. The blue, seeded number 10, beats the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, number 1 in the semifinals, by 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-2 after a battle of 3h01′ and goes to the final , where he will face the Russian Daniil Medvedev, seeded number 5, who won the derby with Karen Kachanov 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-3.

Sinner, 21 years old, performs a masterpiece by recovering a set from a disadvantage and canceling 2 break points on 3-4 in the second set. From that moment, the blue conquered 19 points out of 21, winning the second set and flying up 2-0 in the third and decisive fraction. Alcaraz has a break point at his disposal in the sixth game but does not complete the run-up: he gives up and loses, in addition to the game, also the number 1 in the world ranking, giving the throne to the Serbian Novak Djokovic.

“It means a lot. We both played at a very high level once again. I gave my all”, the words of Sinner, who achieved his third victory in 6 matches with Alcaraz, equalizing the score with the Spaniard and imposing the first on the Iberian stop after 10 consecutive victories in the circuit. “In the third set I saw that he was struggling a bit after a couple of games, I tried to pick up the pace. We both tried to be very aggressive, today it went well for me and I’m very happy”, says the blue, who will go chasing the eighth title of his career and the second tournament of the season after the one won in Montpellier.

