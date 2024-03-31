Tennis professional Jannik Sinner won the Masters in Miami for the first time in his career. After two previous final defeats at the tournament in Florida, the 22-year-old Italian dominated the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrow on Sunday and won 6:3, 6:1 in just 1:13 hours. For Sinner it is the second career victory at a Masters after the success in Toronto last year. At the beginning of the year he won the title at the Australian Open. Dimitrow had defeated Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in the semifinals, but had largely no chance against Sinner.

As he did against Zverev, Sinner also showed a strong performance in the final. In the fifth game, the 22-year-old got the first break and won the first set 6-3 with a precise longline shot with his backhand. In the second round, the South Tyrolean rushed from game to game and won the game with the first match point after just 1:14 hours.

Sinner only dropped a set in the third round of the tournament against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor and has an outstanding record of 22 wins and one loss this year. Sinner conceded this in the semi-finals in Indian Wells against the eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz.

With the victory, Sinner climbs to second place in the world rankings. In front of him is only the Serb Novak Djokovic, who decided not to take part in the tournament after the early exit in Indian Wells at the beginning of the month. The Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz slipped to third place. Thanks to his successes in Miami, Dimitrov climbs to ninth place in the world tennis rankings.







The tournament in Miami was initially the last hard court tournament of the season. The clay court season begins in April, the highlight of which is the French Open in Paris (May 26th to June 9th). The first Masters on clay will take place in Monte Carlo from April 7th to 14th.