Feliciano López is in what may be his last season as a professional … and that is why he is often underestimated and placed as an underdog. Even at home.

The man from Toledo makes his debut in the ATP in Marbella against the Japanese Taro Daniel, a player who moves well on land, but is sometimes not very consistent, especially mentally. Of course, the Japanese has been in Marbella for a long time since he has just played the Challenger played on these same tracks. The adaptation works in your favor and that expires is paid to 1.53.

He lost against Jaume Munar, an earthly player and very tough on these types of surfaces … and he did it 2-1. It is clear that Taro Daniel will be a tough rival for Feli, but the quality of Toledo cannot be ignored.

Feliciano comes from losing in the first three rounds in a row, all of them on hard court, and although the land is not where it moves best, it has better service than its rival and the fee that is paid is very valuable. That beats the Japanese is 2.5.

They have only met once. It was in Acapulco, on a hard court, and the victory fell to the Spanish side by 2-1. By then the favorite was Feliciano a 1.4. Now things have changed.

Extrabet: Davidovich – Dzumhur

We are going with a quick pick to complete the day in Marbella. Dzumhur comes from falling on these same courts against Vilella, a regular player on the Challenger circuit but who does not usually lavish himself on ATP tournaments. It is true that Davidovich comes from playing hard court, but he should be far superior to the Bosnian.

Your fee is low, but it can be used to combine with other selections. What Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich wins is paid to 1.33.

