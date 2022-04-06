From 13 to 20 November at the Pala Alpitour the finals of the circuit and Italy aims to bring Berrettini, Sinner and the double Fognini-Bolelli. Gaudenzi: “A new great experience”

by our correspondent Federica Cocchi

Turin and Italy still capital of tennis, of the tournament of the “masters” with the eight best players of the season who again this year, from 13 to 20 November, will compete at the Pala Alpitour to decree the best tennis of 2022. A second edition of the Nitto Atp Finals that should finally be held without the limitations due to the pandemic, with the building finally full to enjoy the show. Last year the trophy was lifted by Sascha Zverev after a final with Daniil Medvedev, number 2 in the world. This year it is hoped to have both Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner among the eight qualified, and even in doubles we can hope to dream with the third place in the Race of Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli. See also Andrés Salcedo died, a legend of the sports story

The budget – At Palazzo Madama, this morning there was the opportunity to take stock of the 2021 edition and take a look at 2022. “I apologize for not being present in person, but obviously the pandemic is not over yet … – said the president of Federtennis Angelo Binaghi on video connection -. Our goal is to write important pages of our sport. We have written a first page thanks to those who believed in this project. Starting from the excellent basis of 2021 we can organize the others by doing always better”. The first time in Turin was very popular, with television coverage in 133 countries around the world with 109 million and 700 thousand people connected during the event and 70 percent of the public expressed their intention to buy a ticket. The economic impact generated, then, was 102 million and 600 thousand euros. “We will try to grow and improve, because this is the law of sport. With the end of the limitations for the pandemic, we still want to give the public great opportunities. And then we aim for a greater presence of the public from abroad”. See also Atlético-M.United: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, streaming, forecast and possible onces

The voice of the ATP – The ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi is also connected from London: “Despite the difficulties and limitations related to the protocols, that of 2021 was an excellent experience. The players, the families, the staff gave us very positive feedback. For us Italians it is a great pride to have such an event, and the ambitions are very high and important. So I am sure that starting from this solid base, we will live a new great experience “.

April 6 – 2:23 pm

