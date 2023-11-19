ATP Finals, Sinner for history: today the final again with Djokovic. Here’s where to watch the match

It’s still a challenge between titans: Jannik Sinner (number 4 in the world) faces Novak Djokovic (number 1 in the world) in the final of the Nitto ATP Finals 2023. The Italian and the Serbian face each other again on the fast PalaAlpitour after the match in the group stage of the Green Group where the South Tyrolean won in three sets. Djokovic still chases history: this is the 9th final of his career at the Finals with 6 victories on the board like Roger Federer (1st in this ranking). Sinner, in addition to becoming the 1st Italian tennis player to reach the final of the Finals in 54 years, arrives at the big event undefeated with the boost of the great personality success against Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final: a success that confirmed Jannik’s technical, tactical, physical and mental solidity.

Djokovic, after being “saved” by Sinner in the groups, the Serbian dominated Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals showing his best tennis since arriving in Turin.

ATP Finals, here’s where to watch Sinner-Djokovic on TV and streaming

The challenge between Sinner and Djokovic, valid for the final of the Nitto ATP Finals, will be staged at 6.00 pm and will be visible exclusively live on Rai2, Sky Sport Uno (201) and Sky Sport Tennis (203). Furthermore, it will also be available in streaming on Now and on the Sky Go and RaiPlay platforms.

