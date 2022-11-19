ATP Finals, Ruud-Rublev 6-2, 6-4: highlights
Andrey Rublev, for the first time capable of reaching the semifinal of the tournament among the best 8 of the season, collides with the Norwegian solidity of Casper Ruud capable of beating him 6-2 6-4 in 1 hour and 8 minutes. It will therefore be Casper, beaten in the final at Roland Garros by Nadal and at the Us Open by Alcaraz, to fight for the title against Novak Djokovic on Sunday at 7 pm. Watch the highlights of the match
