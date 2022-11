Bitter debut for Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals in Turin. The Spaniard, number 2 in the world, yields to the American Taylor Fritz, number 9 in the ATP ranking, with a score of 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 in an hour and 37 minutes.

In the ranking of the green group Fritz commands together with the Norwegian Casper Ruud, number 4 in the world, winner in the first match of the day against the Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime, number 6 Atp.