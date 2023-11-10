tennis

Claudio Paglieri and Carlo Gravina, video Licia Casali

Italian fans excited for the ATP Tennis Finals which open on Sunday at 2.30pm in Turin with the match between Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Carlo Gravina and Claudio Paglieri, from the Secolo XIX sports editorial team, present the challenge and, as on the pitch, choose their teams from the players of the Green Group (Djokovic, Sinner, Tsitsipas and Rune) and those of the Red Group (Alcaraz, Medvedev , Rublev and Zverev). Appointment at the end of the tournament to see who will have guessed the prediction (video by Licia Casali)



06:06