Rome – Goodbye Tsitsipas, here is Hubert Hurkacz at the ATP Finals. The Greek retired after just three games played against Holger Rune on the second day of the Green Group (that of Sinner and Djokovic, on the pitch tonight) and announced his withdrawal from the tournament. Rune led 2-1 after saving two break points in the opening game. Tsitsipas returned to the locker room without a limp, but stiff, and decided to withdraw after consulting with his doctor. In his place therefore the first alternate, the Polish Hurkacz, who will challenge Djokovic in the third and final match on Thursday. Rune, who lost his first match last Sunday against world number one Novak Djokovic, will now face Jannik Sinner in the last match of the Group.