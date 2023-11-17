ATP Finals in Turin: Alexander Zverev says goodbye with victory

Alexander Zverev won his last group game at the ATP Finals but still missed the semi-finals. The Olympic tennis champion beat the Russian Andrei Rublev 6:4, 6:4 in Turin on Friday evening. Because Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz from Spain had previously won 6:4, 6:4 against Daniil Mevedev from Russia, who had already qualified for the semi-finals, Zverev was eliminated despite his second win.

Zverev converted his third match point in the meaningless game after 1:41 hours. After all, he still collected $390,000 (357,630 euros) for his victory. Rublev, on the other hand, remained winless in the entire tournament. For Zverev it was the first win against the Russian this year. Rublev won the other three duels in 2023.

“Only my own fault”

The four best tennis players in the world are in the semi-finals. The Italian Jannik Sinner and Medvedev will meet on Saturday (2.30 p.m./Sky). Afterwards, world number one Novak Djokovic from Serbia and Alcaraz will play against each other in the top duel (9 p.m./Sky). The final takes place on Sunday (6 p.m./Sky).

Zverev had already struggled with his situation before the last group games. “I am now in an unfavorable situation. “You never want that, you always want to have everything in your own hands,” Zverev said, referring to the dependence on Medvedev.







However, Zverev did not want to blame the Russian for the initial situation and the elimination. “If I don’t make it, I can’t blame anyone. Then it was only my own fault,” Zverev had already said after his defeat against Medvedev on Wednesday, in which he missed a few good chances, especially in the first set.

“Of course it’s a shame”

It was clear to Zverev and Rublev at the Pala Alpitour that it was no longer about anything for either of them. The two friends lacked tension and both made a lot of easy mistakes. Zverev initially fell behind with a break, but he immediately made up for it. After about an hour he got the first set.

In the second round, Zverev got the break to make it 4:3 and ultimately managed a conciliatory end to the season. “Of course it’s a shame that I was eliminated despite two wins,” said Zverev after the game.

Zverev will now go on vacation. After a charity event on Monday, the Olympic champion in the Maldives wants to recharge his batteries for the new sea