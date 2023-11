Turin – It will be Novak Djokovic Jannik Sinner’s opponent in the final of the ATP Finals in Turin scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday 19 November). The world number one clearly defeated the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the second semi-final with a score of 6-3, 6-2.

The Serbian and the South Tyrolean have already met in the group. On that occasion Sinner won with a score of 7-5, 6-7, 7-6.