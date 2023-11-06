Sunday 12th we start with the masters’ tournament: Jannik carried out the first training. Program, earnings, television: here’s everything you need to know

Francesco Sessa

Turin is becoming more and more beautiful: the big event is now upon us. The countdown towards Sunday 12 November, the inaugural day of the ATP Finals, has started: the eight best tennis players of the season – and the best couples – will compete in the masters’ tournament, to become the strongest of the strongest. The names of the participants are already known, and what names: Djokovic, Alcaraz, Medvedev, Sinner, Rublev, Tsitsipas, Zverev and Rune. Lots of stuff, whatever the draw: on Thursday afternoon, after the press conference (scheduled for 3pm), we will know what the groups will be.

the program — See also The best statements by Juan Román Riquelme in his interview with Flavio Azzaro on his YouTube channel For Sinner there is only one certainty: he will not be in the group against Medvedev. For the rest, anything can happen: surely Jannik will face one of Djokovic or Alcaraz, however it goes it will be a spectacle. Sinner is already in Turin and has carried out his first training session. All the participants are arriving under the Mole to settle in before starting with the program, which will be as follows: group stage from Sunday 12th to Friday 17th, with the semi-finals on Saturday and the finals on Sunday. Two “slots”, every day: from 12 doubles and then singles, from 6.30 doubles and then singles.

record prize money — It will be a record edition, also in terms of the prize money: 15 million dollars in total. The maximum prize for a single player is 4,801,500 dollars, a goal that the champion can reach if he wins the tournament without losing a single match. Obviously, the Finals also award points for the ATP ranking, 1500 for the champion. As for the doubles, these will be the participating pairs: Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek, Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski, Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden, Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos, Santiago Gonzalez/Edouard Roger-Vasselin, Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury, Rinky Hijikata/Jason Kubler and Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni. See also 74 hectares, 17 football fields and organic cultivation: this is how the new center of Psg- Video Gazzetta.it will be

tickets and TV — In short: everything is now defined. Here we are. Still a short wait, a few days and we will know the groups before diving into a week of great tennis, with the possibility of attending the ATP Finals live at the Pala Alpitour – tickets can be purchased online – and with extensive television coverage. All matches will be broadcast by Sky Sport, one match a day live on Rai 2 and one a day, deferred, on SuperTennis.