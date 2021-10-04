The tournament reserved for the 8 best players of the season will be played at Pala Alpitour from 14 to 21 November. The undersecretary: “If the trend remains positive and citizens continue to get vaccinated, a real prospect”
“The maximum capacity for the Finals in November? I feel like saying that the goal for the Turin event is possible to be achieved. If the data confirms the positive trend and citizens continue to get vaccinated, I think the prospect is real. Tennis at the Internazionali I remember that he was the forerunner “. The Undersecretary of Health Costa said this during the program “La politics in the ball” on Rai Gr Parliament, about the tennis Nitto ATP Finals scheduled in Turin.
Other tickets
Tickets for the final event of the season that will be played at the Pala Alpitour in the Piedmontese capital from November 14 to 21, had already sold out in June due to the reduced capacity for Covid. A few days ago, however, some recent indications from the Scientific Technical Committee on the maximum capacity in indoor facilities for sports competitions allowed the organizers to put other tickets on sale.
