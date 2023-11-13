Turin – Bitter debut for the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, number 2 in the world ranking, at the ATP Finals in Turin: he was defeated in three sets by the German Alexander Zverev (number 7) with a score of 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-4. The match, the first of group B, lasted two and a half hours. Zverev’s effectiveness in service was decisive, along with many gratuitous errors from the young Iberian talent.

Alcaraz’s match was a seesaw: incredible shots alternating with gratuitous errors. The Spaniard was very foul from the start, confirming the lackluster period he is going through. In the first set he managed to get to 6-6, before closing 7-3 in the tiebreak. In the second set Zverev became even more solid on serve, collecting aces and leaving little space for his opponent: the final 6-3 reflected the progress of the set. Finally, in the third set, Zverev continued to hammer his serve, winning a break in the fifth game and maintaining the lead until the end despite a fall that raised fears of a new ankle injury. In the evening, the other match of group B is scheduled, which will pit the Russians Daniil Medvedev and Andrej Rublev against each other.