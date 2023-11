In just over an hour and a half Daniil Medvedev won the match against his compatriot Andrey Rublev on the second day of the 2023 ATP Finals. Medvedvev won over Rublev in two sets with a score of 6-4, 6-2. “I’m very happy, I managed to serve very well – said Medvedvev – I have to play two more matches but the beauty of this tournament is that you can lose a match but then win in the end”.