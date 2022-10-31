We can call it the triple tennis alliance: ATP, the International Tennis Federation (Itf) and Kosmos Tennis today announced a strategic partnership that will begin in 2023 in support of the Davis Cup. An agreement established to allow strategic collaboration in the governance and evolution of the competition, with the ATP occupying two of the six seats in a newly established Davis Cup Events Committee together with ITF and Kosmos.

On the calendar

–

As a first effect the Davis Cup Finals and Qualifying Rounds now become an official part of the ATP Tour 2023 calendar, which will take place in weeks 5, 37 and 47. This integration will help players plan their annual schedule when they are selected for play for their national team. The finals will continue to be played in the current format, offering 15 million dollars (about 14 million euros) in cash prizes for players in 2023. For now there is no mention of ATP points in the standings but it is likely that in addition to the prizes, even an impact on ranking will entice players to participate in Davis: “The Davis Cup has an incredibly rich history and we are thrilled to see this important new partnership move the event forward into 2023”. Enric Rojas, CEO of Kosmos Tennis, explained: “This is a very important agreement for all three parties and especially for the players. Over the past three years, the format of the competition has been improved to reach more fans. , generate greater impact and facilitate the participation of the best players in the world. We hope the event will grow even more in the coming years. ”